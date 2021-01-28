North Alabama looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

North Alabama (9-3, 5-1) vs. North Florida (6-10, 4-2) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Alabama (9-3, 5-1) vs. North Florida (6-10, 4-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks for its sixth straight conference win against North Florida. North Alabama’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 86-77 on Jan. 8. North Florida is coming off a 68-65 win over Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: North Florida’s Jose Placer has averaged 13.4 points while Dorian James has put up 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Lions, Mervin James has averaged 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Emanuel Littles has put up nine points and 10.1 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 65.7 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 54.5 points scored and 74.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MERVIN: M. James has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: North Florida has scored 78.3 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 20th among Division I teams. North Florida has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Ospreys 338th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.