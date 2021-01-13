CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Norfolk State routs North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 7:08 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58 on Wednesday.

Kyonze Chavis had 14 points for Norfolk State (6-4). Jalen Hawkins added 10 points.

The Spartans forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Damon McDowell had 12 points for the Battling Bishops. Marquis Eskew added 10 points. Isaiah Lewis had seven rebounds.

