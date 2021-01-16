INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Noel scores 26 to…

Noel scores 26 to lift UMass Lowell past Binghamton 92-78

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 26 points as UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.

Noel shot 12 for 14 from the foul line. Connor Withers had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for UMass Lowell (5-8, 4-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 16 points and nine rebounds. Allin Blunt had 10 points. The River Hawks shot a season-high 63% and made 10 of 19 3-pointers for 53%.

The 92 points were a season best for UMass Lowell.

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (1-11, 1-8), who have lost five games in a row. Brenton Mills added 15 points. Bryce Beamer had 13 points.

The teams meet again Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up