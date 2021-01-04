No. 6 Kansas looks to extend streak vs TCU

No. 6 Kansas (8-2, 2-1) vs. TCU (9-2, 2-1) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

No. 6 Kansas (8-2, 2-1) vs. TCU (9-2, 2-1)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. Kansas has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Horned Frogs. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2017, an 85-82 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji have led the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while Agbaji is putting up 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by juniors RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel, who are averaging 15.3 and 10.2 points, respectively.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Horned Frogs have scored 74 points per game across three conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Mike Miles has accounted for 44 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Kansas is 8-0 when it holds opponents to 48.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 whenever opponents shoot better than that. TCU is 9-0 when it allows 50 percent or less from the field and 0-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

LAST FIVE: Kansas has scored 72.8 points and allowed 65.6 points over its last five games. TCU has averaged 74.4 points and given up 66.8 over its last five.

