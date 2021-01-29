CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
No. 5 UCLA women hold off Arizona State, 60-57

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:32 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 27 points and No. 5 UCLA survived Arizona State’s second-half comeback in a 60-57 victory Friday night.

Osborne scored 20 or more points for the fifth straight game. The sophomore guard is second in the Pac-12 with six 20-point games.

UCLA (10-2, 8-2) led by 18 points in the second quarter and 33-21 at halftime before Arizona State roared back.

The Sun Devils (8-5, 4-5) scored 13 straight points in a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Taya Hanson’s jumper with 1:59 remaining in the period put Arizona State up 40-38 before a layup by UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere tied it at 40 going into the final 10 minutes.

Osborne scored 13 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer with 7:39 remaining to give UCLA a 46-44 advantage. The Bruins were up by six a couple times in the fourth quarter, but were never able to shake the Sun Devils.

Emily Bessoir hit a free throw that gave UCLA a 60-57 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Arizona State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Hanson missed a 3-pointer. Hanson led Arizona State with 12 points.

NO. 6 STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON STATE 49

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points and Stanford beat Washington State for its 69th consecutive victory in the series.

Ashten Prechtel added 11 points for Stanford (14-2, 11-2 Pac-12). The Cardinal have never lost to the Cougars in a series that dates to 1983.

Bella Murekatete scored a career-high 17 points for Washington State (8-6, 6-6).

The teams played back-to-back games in Pullman because local COVID-19 protocols have prevented Stanford from playing home games for two months. Stanford beat Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

