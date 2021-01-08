No. 5 Iowa looks for home win vs No. 16 Minnesota

No. 16 Minnesota (10-3, 3-3) vs. No. 5 Iowa (10-2, 4-1) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

No. 16 Minnesota (10-3, 3-3) vs. No. 5 Iowa (10-2, 4-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa looks for its fourth straight win over No. 16 Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The last victory for the Golden Gophers at Iowa was a 64-59 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Iowa’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Minnesota, Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Golden Gophers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Minnesota has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Iowa has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 95 points while giving up 67.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Gophers. Iowa has an assist on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) over its past three contests while Minnesota has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 92.4 points per game.

