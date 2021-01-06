No. 22 Northwestern women roll past Wisconsin 80-55

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 22 Northwestern…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Wisconsin 80-55 on Wednesday.

Northwestern took its first double-digit lead during a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Burton and Laya Hartman each made a 3-pointer during a closing 9-0 run for a 23-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats led by at least 20 points for the entire second half.

Lindsey Pulliam and Sydney Wood scored 14 points apiece for Northwestern (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Shaw was 6 of 7 from the field to reach a new career high in scoring. Jordan Hamilton had eight assists and Wood blocked three shots.

Burton and Wood each had four steals, and Hamilton added three as Northwestern used 17 takeaways to score 23 points off of turnovers.

Freshman Kate Thompson had a team-high nine points for Wisconsin (3-5, 0-5). It was the first of four straight ranked opponents for the Badgers, including No. 19 Indiana on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.