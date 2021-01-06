No. 21 Duke beats Boston College 83-82 without Coach K

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 21 Duke hold off Boston…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 21 Duke hold off Boston College 83-82 on Wednesday night while Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

The sophomore had been off to a rough start to the season but had a huge performance for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had to rally from 16 down before halftime in their first game in three weeks.

Krzyzewski has said he and his wife are following quarantine protocols after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. Krzyzewski said both tested negative as recently as Monday.

That left associate head coach Jon Scheyer to lead the program Wednesday.

CJ Felder finished with 24 points for the Eagles (2-8, 0-4), while Quinnipiac graduate transfer Rich Kelly had a season-high 16 points.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 79, ARKANSAS 74

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute to beat Arkansas.

John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols (2-1, 8-1).

Jamie Notae had just five points in the first half, and finished with 19. Jalen Tate had 15 points, Vance Jackson scored 14 and Conner Vanover added 12 for Arkansas (1-2, 9-2).

NO. 10 MICHIGAN 82, NO. 16 MINNESOTA 57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as Michigan remained unbeaten with a win over Minnesota.

The Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.

The Golden Gophers (10-3, 3-3) made just 32% of their shots, and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr, though, was 5 of 16 from the field and was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points.

Isaiah Livers scored 14 points and Franz Wagner had 12 points for the Wolverines.

NO. 11 HOUSTON 70, WICHITA STATE 63

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Houston rallied past Wichita State.

After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.

Justin Gorham added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Houston (9-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Sasser scored 12 for the Cougars, who shot 38% overall, 46% in the second half.

Tyson Etienne had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Dexter Dennis scored 18 points for the Shockers (6-3, 2-1), whose five-game winning streak ended.

LOUISVILLE 73, NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-point try at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Johnson made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Carlik Jones scored 17 points and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville (8-1, 3-0), which won its fourth consecutive game overall and 17th in a row against the Hokies.

Jalen Cone made six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 15 points for the Hokies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

