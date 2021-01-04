No. 18 Texas Tech looks for home win vs Kansas State

Kansas State (5-6, 1-2) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas State (5-6, 1-2) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech looks for its seventh straight win over Kansas State at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Texas Tech was a 60-56 win on Feb. 25, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mike McGuirl has directly created 44 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. McGuirl has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Red Raiders are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 54 of 75 field goals (72 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 56.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders fifth among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 65.9 points through 11 games (ranked 230th, nationally).

