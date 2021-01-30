CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 18 Gonzaga win…

No. 18 Gonzaga win 14th straight, beating Saint Mary’s 79-52

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 14 rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga won its 14th straight game, rolling over Saint Mary’s 79-52 on Saturday.

Cierra Walker added 11 points for the Bulldogs (15-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) and Kayleigh Truong had a career-high nine assists.

Madeline Hollard led the Gaels (5-12, 3-8) with 15 points.

Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 69-36 in Spokane on Jan. 2.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 79, TCU 70

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and West Virginia beat TCU for its eighth straight victory.

Gondrezick was 9-of-17 shooting, made all 10 of her free throws, and had a career-tying nine assists. Esmery Martinez added a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Mountaineers (13-2, 7-2 Big 12).

Lauren Heard scored a career-high 34 points for the Horned Frogs (7-8, 2-8).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up