No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 9:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had 22 points, seven assists and a career-best six steals to lead No. 16 South Florida to a 72-53 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (10-1, 7-0 American) have won nine straight games. Tulane (7-4, 3-3) ended a three-game winning streak.

Pinzan shot 7 of 17 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. It was her third career 20-point outing and she also surpassed 300 career assists (303).

Maria Alvarez and Elena Tsineke added 12 points apiece for the Bulls. Sydni Harvey had 10 points.

Pinzan and Alvarez combined for seven of the Bulls’ 10 3-pointers.

Arsula Clark scored 20 points for the Green Wave. Jerkaila Jordan had 11 points and Krystal Freeman 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls broke the game open with a 27-11 third quarter, stretching their lead to 57-32. Pinzan had eight points and four assists.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

