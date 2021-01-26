No. 16 Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (6-8, 2-7) vs. No. 16 Florida State (9-2, 5-1) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Miami (6-8, 2-7) vs. No. 16 Florida State (9-2, 5-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Florida State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last five wins against the Hurricanes, Florida State has won by an average of 10 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2018, an 80-74 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 73 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have scored 81 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 27.8 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Seminoles are 8-0 when they shoot at least 70 percent from the foul line and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hurricanes are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 1-8 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has scored 84.8 points per game and allowed 67 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 79.1 points per game. The Seminoles have averaged 86.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

