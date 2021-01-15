NM looks to end streak vs UNLV

New Mexico (4-6, 0-6) vs. UNLV (2-6, 0-2) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico (4-6, 0-6) vs. UNLV (2-6, 0-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks to extend New Mexico’s conference losing streak to eight games. New Mexico’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 79-66 on March 4, 2020. UNLV is coming off a 95-34 win at home against Saint Katherine College on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has averaged 21.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 15.4 points. For the Lobos, Makuach Maluach has averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Rod Brown has put up nine points and 5.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hamilton has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last five games. Hamilton has accounted for 43 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lobos are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Runnin’ Rebels are 0-6 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lobos. UNLV has 46 assists on 97 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico has assists on 22 of 61 field goals (36.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has made 10 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MWC teams.

