Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (7-8, 1-6) vs. Nicholls State (9-5, 6-1) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese State (7-8, 1-6) vs. Nicholls State (9-5, 6-1)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its seventh straight conference win against McNeese State. Nicholls State’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 84-81 on Jan. 2. McNeese State beat Houston Baptist by three points on the road on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen and Carlos Rosario have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 81.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 67.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 11 for 25 over the past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Nicholls State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 86 points per game.

