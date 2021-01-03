NDSU looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

North Dakota State (3-6, 3-1) vs. Western Illinois (2-6, 0-1) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State (3-6, 3-1) vs. Western Illinois (2-6, 0-1)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. North Dakota State has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Leathernecks. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2018, an 82-74 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Illinois’ Will Carius, Rod Johnson Jr. and Anthony Jones have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Leathernecks scoring over the last five games.ROBUST ROCKY: Rocky Kreuser has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Western Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has 34 assists on 72 field goals (47.2 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois is ranked first among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Leathernecks have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.