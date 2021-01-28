NDSU, Kansas City meet in conference play

North Dakota State (9-7, 9-2) vs. Kansas City (6-9, 2-4) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State (9-7, 9-2) vs. Kansas City (6-9, 2-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as North Dakota State takes on Kansas City. North Dakota State won easily 84-58 at home against Denver on Saturday. Kansas City is coming off an 81-76 win on the road against Oral Roberts on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Josiah Allick and Zion Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Roos points over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Roos have scored 64.5 points per game and allowed 62.5 points per game across six conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 61.2 points scored and 69.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.ROBUST ROCKY: Rocky Kreuser has connected on 40 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-9 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Kansas City has 29 assists on 75 field goals (38.7 percent) over its past three games while North Dakota State has assists on 30 of 79 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos 23rd among Division I teams. The North Dakota State offense has averaged 68.7 points through 16 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

