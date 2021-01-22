CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Ndefo, Drame carry Saint…

Ndefo, Drame carry Saint Peter’s over Siena 68-62

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 16 points to lead five St. Peter’s players in double figures as the Peacocks defeated Siena 68-62 on Friday night.

Hassan Drame added 13 points for the Peacocks (7-5, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marty Silvera chipped in 12, Matthew Lee scored 11 and Daryl Banks III had 11.

Jordan King had 21 points for the Saints (6-1, 6-1), whose six-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Manny Camper added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Pickett had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up