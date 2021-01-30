NC State, Syracuse meet in conference play

North Carolina State (7-5, 3-4) vs. Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina State (7-5, 3-4) vs. Syracuse (9-5, 3-4)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as North Carolina State squares off against Syracuse. North Carolina State beat Wake Forest by five at home on Wednesday. Syracuse lost 81-58 on the road against Virginia on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems, D.J. Funderburk and Thomas Allen have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Wolfpack points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Daniels has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Syracuse has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolfpack. Syracuse has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three contests while North Carolina State has assists on 31 of 82 field goals (37.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 77.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.