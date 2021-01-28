CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 5:36 PM

North Carolina State scoring leader Devon Daniels is out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-5 senior had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half Wednesday night in a victory over Wake Forest.

Daniels was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, while his 48%-shooting ranked ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Daniels was also averaging 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals while making 19 3-pointers, all team highs, in his third season of action with the Wolfpack after transferring from Utah.

“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement that praised Daniels’ “tenacity and relentlessness.”

“Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC, and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger,” Keatts said.

N.C. State (7-5, 3-4 ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with the Wake Forest win and next visits Syracuse on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

