NC State looks for home win vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6) vs. North Carolina State (6-5, 2-4) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6) vs. North Carolina State (6-5, 2-4)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its fourth straight win over Wake Forest at PNC Arena. The last victory for the Demon Deacons at North Carolina State was a 93-88 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems, D.J. Funderburk and Thomas Allen have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daivien Williamson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. The Wake Forest offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

