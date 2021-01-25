CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
N. Iowa beats Coe 70-60

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 10:02 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise and Trae Berhow posted 18 points apiece and Northern Iowa topped Division III Coe 70-60 on Monday night.

Noah Carter had 13 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (4-10). Bowen Born added 10 points.

Jacob Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 11 points.

