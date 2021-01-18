N. Illinois looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (7-6, 3-4) vs. Northern Illinois (2-10, 1-6) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois…

Ohio (7-6, 3-4) vs. Northern Illinois (2-10, 1-6)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Ohio at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Bobcats at Northern Illinois was a 78-69 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bobcats have been led by Jason Preston and Dwight Wilson III. Preston has averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Wilson has recorded 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been led by juniors Trendon Hankerson and Darius Beane, who are averaging 12.3 and 10.8 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Huskies have given up only 73.4 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 77.4 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JASON: Preston has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Northern Illinois is 0-9 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northern Illinois has 40 assists on 68 field goals (58.8 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio has assists on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Ohio has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAC teams.

