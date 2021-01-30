N. Colorado seeks revenge on N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6) vs. Northern Colorado (8-8, 5-6) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6) vs. Northern Colorado (8-8, 5-6)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona goes for the season sweep over Northern Colorado after winning the previous matchup in Flagstaff. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 29, when the Lumberjacks outshot Northern Colorado from the field 50.9 percent to 41.9 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to a four-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume has averaged 15.4 points and seven rebounds while Matt Johnson II has put up 13.5 points. For the Lumberjacks, Cameron Shelton has averaged 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Luke Avdalovic has put up 9.2 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 65.4 points per game and allowed 68.1 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 57.7 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Shelton has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has 32 assists on 78 field goals (41 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Northern Arizona has scored 58 points and allowed 61.8 points over its last five games. Northern Colorado has averaged 73.4 points while allowing 68.2 over its last five.

