N. Colorado seeks revenge on Montana State

Montana State (4-3, 1-0) vs. Northern Colorado (5-5, 2-3)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Northern Colorado after winning the previous matchup in Greeley. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Bobcats shot 53.6 percent from the field while limiting Northern Colorado’s shooters to just 40.7 percent on the way to a 79-67 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have collectively accounted for 40 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Bishop has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Northern Colorado has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana State has assists on 40 of 91 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.4 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

