CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » N. Colorado looks for…

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Montana

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Colorado (5-3, 2-1) vs. Montana (3-6, 0-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its third straight win over Montana at Dahlberg Arena. Montana’s last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 6, 2018.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 66.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 53.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-6 when opposing teams score 63 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 64 points. The Bears have averaged 64.4 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Montana has held opposing teams to only 39.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up