Murray State looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (2-14, 2-7) vs. Murray State (5-7, 2-5) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Tennessee Tech (2-14, 2-7) vs. Murray State (5-7, 2-5)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee Tech. In its last five wins against the Golden Eagles, Murray State has won by an average of 11 points. Tennessee Tech’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 71-67 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The junior duo of Jr. Clay and Damaria Franklin has led the Golden Eagles. Clay is averaging 13.1 points while Franklin is putting up 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Racers have been anchored by juniors Tevin Brown and KJ Williams. Brown has averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Williams has put up 14 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 68.2 points per game and allowed 75 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 59.7 points scored and 81.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 32.6 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Racers are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 70 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-12 when allowing 72 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Racers have averaged 9.8 offensive boards per game.

