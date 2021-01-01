CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Murray scores 20 to…

Murray scores 20 to carry Rider past Fairfield 70-62

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points as Rider got past Fairfield 70-62 on Friday.

Christian Ings had 12 points for Rider (2-6, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Taj Benning scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Stags (1-9, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. Jake Wojcik added 15 points. Chris Maidoh had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up