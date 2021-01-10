CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Murphy scores 13 to lift Vermont past Binghamton 84-44

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 5:27 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tomas Murphy came off the bench to tally 13 points to lift Vermont to an 84-44 win over Binghamton on Sunday.

Isaiah Powell had 12 points for Vermont (5-3, 5-3 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added eight rebounds. Bailey Patella had six assists. All 13 Catamounts scored.

Vermont dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Bearcats’ 22 first-half points marked a season low for the team., which has lost 13 straight in the series.

No player scored in double figures for the Bearcats (1-10, 1-7), whose losing streak reached four games after shooting 23%, including 2-for-28 shooting from 3-point range.

Vermont defeated Binghamton 76-60 on Saturday.

