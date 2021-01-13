CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Murphy hits winner, scores…

Murphy hits winner, scores 23 to lift Wofford over VMI 80-78

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left and scored 23 points to lift Wofford past VMI 80-78 on Wednesday night.

After VMI missed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 11 seconds to go in the game, Sam Goodwin grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Murphy. Murphy dribbled down the right side of the court and pulled up from the right wing for the winner.

The Keydets took a 78-77 lead with 33 seconds left when Sean Conway made the first of two free throws. Then he followed his own miss and grabbed the rebound, allowing VMI to run the clock down.

Tray Hollowell had 15 points and nine rebounds for Wofford (7-4, 4-1 Southern Conference). Ryan Larson added 13 points.

Greg Parham scored a season-high 29 points for the Keydets (6-6, 1-2). Trey Bonham scored a season-high 20 points. Jake Stephens had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Tags:

Storm Murphy

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Agencies must start measuring procurement lead time

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up