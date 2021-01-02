CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Mounce carries Furman over…

Mounce carries Furman over Mercer 83-80

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had a career-high 27 points as Furman narrowly beat Mercer 83-80 on Saturday. Noah Gurley added 23 points for the Paladins.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six steals for Furman (8-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

Ross Cummings had 22 points for the Bears (7-3, 0-2). Maciej Bender added 14 points and eight rebounds. James Glisson III had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up