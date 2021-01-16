CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Morehead State wins fifth straight game

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:58 PM

James Baker Jr. had 14 points as Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri 64-50 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 11 points for Morehead State (9-6, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fifth straight game. De’Von Cooper added 11 points. Johni Broome had 10 points.

Southeast Missouri totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The game was tied at halftime.

Nana Akenten had 14 points for the Redhawks (3-8, 1-4). Manny Patterson added three blocks.

Chris Harris, the Redhawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 16.0 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

