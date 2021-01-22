CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Moore leads CSU Bakersfield…

Moore leads CSU Bakersfield over UC Riverside 47-45

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat UC Riverside 47-45 on Friday.

De’Monte Buckingham had six rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (10-4, 6-1 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ronne Readus added four blocks.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Cal State Bakersfield scored 27 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 22 points in the first half for UC Riverside marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Zyon Pullin had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (6-4, 3-2). Arinze Chidom added 10 points and eight rebounds. Flynn Cameron had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up