Moore carries Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:47 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 22 points and made 12 of 14 foul shots and Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75 on Saturday night.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-13, 8-6 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 15 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points.

Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 21 points for the Mastodons (6-9, 5-9), who now have lost four straight games. Bobby Planutis added 15 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies also beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday.

