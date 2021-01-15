Montana State looks to sweep Portland St.

Portland State (2-6, 1-2) vs. Montana State (6-3, 3-0) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland State (2-6, 1-2) vs. Montana State (6-3, 3-0)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Bozeman. The teams last played on Jan. 14, when the Bobcats shot 44.2 percent from the field while limiting Portland State to just 36.5 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Bobcats have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 68.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 65 points scored and 74 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bishop has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 72.7 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 0-3 when they shoot below 72.7 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is rated second among Big Sky teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

