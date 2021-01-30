Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Niagara

Monmouth (8-4, 8-3) vs. Niagara (6-9, 5-8) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks…

Monmouth (8-4, 8-3) vs. Niagara (6-9, 5-8)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its sixth straight conference win against Niagara. Monmouth’s last MAAC loss came against the Siena Saints 76-62 on Jan. 4. Niagara lost 77-67 loss at home to Monmouth in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has benefited heavily from its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEION: D. Hammond has connected on 39.1 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Hawks are 1-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Purple Eagles. Niagara has an assist on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Monmouth has assists on 55 of 79 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Monmouth offense has averaged 75.7 possessions per game, the 11th-most in Division I. Niagara has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65 possessions per game (ranked 331st, nationally).

