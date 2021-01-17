CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Mitchell scores 24 to lead UMass over Fordham 65-46

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 5:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 24 points as UMass topped Fordham 65-46 on Sunday.

T.J. Weeks chipped in 11 points for UMass (5-3, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Ronnie DeGray III grabbed 10 rebounds.

Joel Soriano scored 12 points with 12 rebounds for the Rams (1-5, 1-5), Chris Austin scored 10 and Jalen Cobb snared seven rebounds.

