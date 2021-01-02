CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Mitchell leads Hartford past Binghamton 76-56

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:00 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — D.J. Mitchell posted 17 points as Hartford routed Binghamton 76-56 on Saturday. Austin Williams added 12 points for the Hawks, and Traci Carter chipped in 12 points.

Mitchell made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Miroslav Stafl had 10 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (6-4, 3-2 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Tyler Bertram had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-7, 1-4). Brenton Mills added 10 points. Bryce Beamer had nine rebounds.

