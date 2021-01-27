CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Minor scores 20 to…

Minor scores 20 to carry Merrimack over LIU-Brooklyn 68-63

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor tied his career high with 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Merrimack narrowly beat Long Island-Brooklyn 68-63 on Wednesday.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for Merrimack (4-3, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and Mykel Derring had 12.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Sharks (4-3, 4-3). Alex Rivera added 17 points, and Eral Penn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ty Flowers, the Sharks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, was held to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

After the relocation gutted its workforces, USDA research agencies struggle to rebuild

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up