Miller scores 25 to lead UNC Greensboro over VMI 76-59

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:28 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 25 points as UNC Greensboro topped VMI 76-59 on Saturday night.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (12-5, 7-2 Southern Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kaleb Hunter added 12 points.

Jake Stephens had 18 points and four assists for the Keydets (9-9, 4-5). Myles Lewis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points.

Greg Parham, the Keydets’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 20 points per game, scored just four.

