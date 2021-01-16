INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Miller scores 20 to lift UNC Greensboro over Samford 82-70

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:39 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 20 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 82-70 on Saturday.

Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (8-5, 3-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds.

Christian Guess had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Richardson Maitre added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday.

