CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon…

Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon past Tarleton State 59-48

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 11:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to a 59-48 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Oscar Frayer had 12 points for Grand Canyon (6-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 11 rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 14 points for the Texans (2-4, 0-2). Freddy Hicks added nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues had 5 points, three steals and two rebounds.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up