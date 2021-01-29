Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs UAB

Middle Tennessee (3-10, 1-6) vs. UAB (13-2, 6-1) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks…

Middle Tennessee (3-10, 1-6) vs. UAB (13-2, 6-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to six games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 67-56 on Jan. 9. UAB is coming off a 70-59 win at Middle Tennessee in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: UAB’s Tavin Lovan has averaged 13.3 points while Michael Ertel has put up 12.7 points. For the Blue Raiders, Jordan Davis has averaged 10.8 points while DeAndre Dishman has put up 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lovan has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UAB field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Middle Tennessee is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UAB is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes four or more 3-pointers. The Blazers are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than four threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Blazers fourth among Division I teams. The Middle Tennessee offense has averaged 60.8 points through 13 games (ranked 290th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.