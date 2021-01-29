CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Merrimack, Wagner meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Merrimack (4-4, 4-4) vs. Wagner (2-5, 2-4)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Merrimack squares off against Wagner. Merrimack fell short in a 78-68 game at Long Island-Brooklyn on Thursday. Wagner is coming off a 76-74 home win against Long Island-Brooklyn on Jan. 15.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Will Martinez has put up 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Warriors, Jordan Minor has averaged 13.9 points and 10 rebounds while Mikey Watkins has put up 12.4 points and 2.1 steals.

RAMPING IT UP: The Seahawks have scored 73 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 45 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. Morales has accounted for 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seahawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Warriors. Wagner has 46 assists on 85 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Merrimack has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is rated first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.7 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

