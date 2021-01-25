FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 15-0 797 1 2. Baylor (3) 14-0 771 2 3. Villanova 10-1 735 3 4. Michigan 13-1 666 7 5. Texas 11-2 665 5 6. Houston 13-1 635 8 7. Iowa 12-3 555 4 8. Virginia 10-2 527 12 9. Alabama 13-3 527 16 10. Texas Tech 11-4 439 13 11. West Virginia 10-4 408 15 12. Missouri 10-2 406 19 13. Wisconsin 12-4 360 10 14. Creighton 11-4 359 11 15. Ohio State 12-4 340 18 16. Florida State 9-2 334 25 17. Tennessee 10-3 320 6 18. Kansas 10-5 296 9 19. Virginia Tech 11-3 225 14 20. Minnesota 11-5 152 17 21. UCLA 12-3 150 20 22. Illinois 10-5 138 24 23. Louisville 10-3 88 NR 24. Saint Louis 7-1 73 NR 25. Oregon 9-3 66 21

Dropped out: No. 22 Clemson (9-4); No. 23 Colorado (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (9-4) 65; Boise State (13-1) 60; Southern California (12-3) 51; Colorado (12-4) 40; Oklahoma State (9-4) 37; Xavier (10-2) 22; Loyola-Chicago (12-3) 21; Drake (13-0) 17; Clemson (9-4) 15; Florida (8-4) 14; Purdue (11-6) 7; Connecticut (7-3) 5; Arkansas (12-4) 4; St. Bonaventure (8-1) 3; San Diego State (11-4) 3; Michigan State (8-4) 3; Winthrop (15-0) 1.

