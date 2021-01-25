FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|15-0
|797
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|14-0
|771
|2
|3. Villanova
|10-1
|735
|3
|4. Michigan
|13-1
|666
|7
|5. Texas
|11-2
|665
|5
|6. Houston
|13-1
|635
|8
|7. Iowa
|12-3
|555
|4
|8. Virginia
|10-2
|527
|12
|9. Alabama
|13-3
|527
|16
|10. Texas Tech
|11-4
|439
|13
|11. West Virginia
|10-4
|408
|15
|12. Missouri
|10-2
|406
|19
|13. Wisconsin
|12-4
|360
|10
|14. Creighton
|11-4
|359
|11
|15. Ohio State
|12-4
|340
|18
|16. Florida State
|9-2
|334
|25
|17. Tennessee
|10-3
|320
|6
|18. Kansas
|10-5
|296
|9
|19. Virginia Tech
|11-3
|225
|14
|20. Minnesota
|11-5
|152
|17
|21. UCLA
|12-3
|150
|20
|22. Illinois
|10-5
|138
|24
|23. Louisville
|10-3
|88
|NR
|24. Saint Louis
|7-1
|73
|NR
|25. Oregon
|9-3
|66
|21
Dropped out: No. 22 Clemson (9-4); No. 23 Colorado (12-4).
|Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (9-4) 65; Boise State (13-1) 60; Southern California (12-3) 51; Colorado (12-4) 40; Oklahoma State (9-4) 37; Xavier (10-2) 22; Loyola-Chicago (12-3) 21; Drake (13-0) 17; Clemson (9-4) 15; Florida (8-4) 14; Purdue (11-6) 7; Connecticut (7-3) 5; Arkansas (12-4) 4; St. Bonaventure (8-1) 3; San Diego State (11-4) 3; Michigan State (8-4) 3; Winthrop (15-0) 1.
