MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 2:59 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 15-0 797 1
2. Baylor (3) 14-0 771 2
3. Villanova 10-1 735 3
4. Michigan 13-1 666 7
5. Texas 11-2 665 5
6. Houston 13-1 635 8
7. Iowa 12-3 555 4
8. Virginia 10-2 527 12
9. Alabama 13-3 527 16
10. Texas Tech 11-4 439 13
11. West Virginia 10-4 408 15
12. Missouri 10-2 406 19
13. Wisconsin 12-4 360 10
14. Creighton 11-4 359 11
15. Ohio State 12-4 340 18
16. Florida State 9-2 334 25
17. Tennessee 10-3 320 6
18. Kansas 10-5 296 9
19. Virginia Tech 11-3 225 14
20. Minnesota 11-5 152 17
21. UCLA 12-3 150 20
22. Illinois 10-5 138 24
23. Louisville 10-3 88 NR
24. Saint Louis 7-1 73 NR
25. Oregon 9-3 66 21

Dropped out: No. 22 Clemson (9-4); No. 23 Colorado (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (9-4) 65; Boise State (13-1) 60; Southern California (12-3) 51; Colorado (12-4) 40; Oklahoma State (9-4) 37; Xavier (10-2) 22; Loyola-Chicago (12-3) 21; Drake (13-0) 17; Clemson (9-4) 15; Florida (8-4) 14; Purdue (11-6) 7; Connecticut (7-3) 5; Arkansas (12-4) 4; St. Bonaventure (8-1) 3; San Diego State (11-4) 3; Michigan State (8-4) 3; Winthrop (15-0) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

