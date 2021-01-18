FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 14-0 772 1 2. Baylor (3) 12-0 747 2 3. Villanova 8-1 708 3 4. Iowa 12-2 659 8 5. Texas 11-2 612 4 6. Tennessee 10-1 598 10 7. Michigan 11-1 587 5 8. Houston 11-1 550 1 9. Kansas 10-3 490 7 10. Wisconsin 11-3 424 9 11. Creighton 10-3 372 6 12. Virginia 9-2 362 22 13. Texas Tech 11-4 327 15 14. Virginia Tech 11-2 274 20 15. West Virginia 9-4 272 14 16. Alabama 11-3 264 24 17. Minnesota 11-4 257 19 18. Ohio State 11-3 234 NR 19. Missouri 8-2 228 16 20. UCLA 11-2 210 21 21. Oregon 9-2 189 17 22. Clemson 9-2 154 12 23. Colorado 11-3 111 NR 24. Illinois 9-5 110 13 25. Florida State 7-2 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville (9-2); No. 23 Duke (5-3); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-1).

Others receiving Votes: Louisville (9-2) 84; Connecticut (7-1) 82; Saint Louis (7-1) 66; Southern California (11-2) 58; Oklahoma State (9-3) 53; Duke (5-3) 36; Boise State (12-1) 28; Drake (13-0) 20; Xavier (10-2) 16; LSU (10-2) 14; Richmond (9-3) 9; Michigan State (8-4) 4; San Diego State (9-4) 3; Toledo (11-4) 2; Belmont (14-1) 2; Tulsa (8-4) 1; Rutgers (7-5) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Darrell Walker of Arkansas State could not be reached before the deadline.

