MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 5:28 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 14-0 772 1
2. Baylor (3) 12-0 747 2
3. Villanova 8-1 708 3
4. Iowa 12-2 659 8
5. Texas 11-2 612 4
6. Tennessee 10-1 598 10
7. Michigan 11-1 587 5
8. Houston 11-1 550 1
9. Kansas 10-3 490 7
10. Wisconsin 11-3 424 9
11. Creighton 10-3 372 6
12. Virginia 9-2 362 22
13. Texas Tech 11-4 327 15
14. Virginia Tech 11-2 274 20
15. West Virginia 9-4 272 14
16. Alabama 11-3 264 24
17. Minnesota 11-4 257 19
18. Ohio State 11-3 234 NR
19. Missouri 8-2 228 16
20. UCLA 11-2 210 21
21. Oregon 9-2 189 17
22. Clemson 9-2 154 12
23. Colorado 11-3 111 NR
24. Illinois 9-5 110 13
25. Florida State 7-2 85 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville (9-2); No. 23 Duke (5-3); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-1).

Others receiving Votes: Louisville (9-2) 84; Connecticut (7-1) 82; Saint Louis (7-1) 66; Southern California (11-2) 58; Oklahoma State (9-3) 53; Duke (5-3) 36; Boise State (12-1) 28; Drake (13-0) 20; Xavier (10-2) 16; LSU (10-2) 14; Richmond (9-3) 9; Michigan State (8-4) 4; San Diego State (9-4) 3; Toledo (11-4) 2; Belmont (14-1) 2; Tulsa (8-4) 1; Rutgers (7-5) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Darrell Walker of Arkansas State could not be reached before the deadline.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

