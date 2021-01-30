CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Meeks scores 23 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 84-70

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:11 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks had 23 points as Bucknell topped Lehigh 84-70 on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Deuce Turner had 17 points for Bucknell (3-4, 3-4 Patriot League). Walter Ellis added 16 points. Andrew Funk had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-6, 3-6). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 10 rebounds.

The Bison remain undefeated in three games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Most recently, Bucknell defeated Lehigh 77-61 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

