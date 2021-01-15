McNeese St. looks to end streak vs UNO

McNeese State (6-6, 0-4) vs. New Orleans (2-9, 1-2) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

McNeese State (6-6, 0-4) vs. New Orleans (2-9, 1-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to extend McNeese State’s conference losing streak to six games. McNeese State’s last Southland win came against the Lamar Cardinals 70-66 on March 7, 2020. New Orleans is coming off an 86-64 home win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Lamont Berzat and Derek St. Hilaire have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 69.8 points per game and allowed 82 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 60 points scored and 88.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FEAZELL: In nine appearances this season, McNeese State’s Keyshawn Feazell has shot 58.1 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-6 when they score 76 points or fewer and 6-0 when they exceed 76 points. The Privateers are 0-9 when allowing 66 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 1-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 87 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 10th among Division I teams. The New Orleans defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.