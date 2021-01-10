INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » College Basketball » Matthews leads Norfolk St.…

Matthews leads Norfolk St. past Morgan St. 89-85

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews had 21 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State 89-85 on Sunday.

Matthews made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Jalen Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (5-4, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Conference). Devante Carter added 12 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points.

De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-3, 1-1). Trevor Moore added 17 points. Troy Baxter had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Human capital challenges facing the Biden administration

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up