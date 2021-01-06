Maryland faces tough test vs No. 5 Iowa

No. 5 Iowa (9-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (6-5, 1-4) Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 5 Iowa (9-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (6-5, 1-4)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Maryland. Maryland has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa snuck past Rutgers by two points on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 77 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LUKA: Garza has connected on 48.7 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has an assist on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) over its past three outings while Iowa has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.