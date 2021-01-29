CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Martin scores 19 to lead Monmouth past Niagara 77-67

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 7:30 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Melik Martin registered 19 points and five assists as Monmouth got past Niagara 77-67 on Friday.

Deion Hammond had 18 points for Monmouth (8-4, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nikkei Rutty added 12 points and George Papas had 10 points.

Monmouth posted a season-high 23 assists.

Kobi Nwandu had 20 points for the Purple Eagles (6-9, 5-8). Raheem Solomon and Greg Kuakumensah each added 10 points. Marcus Hammond, the Purple Eagles’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 15).

